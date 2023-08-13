Video: Jackson Will Score Goals For Chelsea –Pochettino

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino believes that his new signing – Senegal forward, Nicolas Jackson, will score many goals for the Blues in the 2023/2024 season.

Chelsea acquired Jackson from Laliga outfit Villarreal in this 2023 summer transfer window and the 22-year-old forward signed an eight-year contract.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Chelsea vs Liverpool which takes place today: Sunday, August 13 at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino backed Jackson to adapt quickly to the Premier League.

“He’s a young player but I think he has the quality to enjoy being here and to score goals,” Chelseafc.comChelseafc.com quoted Pochettino as saying

“I think we are enjoying the way that we are working. He is working really hard, the quality is there. I think you could see in the preseason games that he showed that quality. Of course, Laliga is completely different from the Premier League.

“I have no doubt that he is going to score goals and his adaptation is going to be good because it’s not only his quality, it’s his character. He has great character, his personality is strong and for sure he is going to be good here.”

Jackson scored 12 goals and made four assists in 26 Laliga games for Villarreal to help the club finish fifth in the 2022/23 Laliga season with 64 points from 38 matches.

Chelsea finished 12th in the last Premier League campaign with 44 points accumulated from 38 matches.

