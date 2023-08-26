Video: Jackson Has Potential To Be One Of The Great EPL Strikers —Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Nicolas Jackson has the potential to become one of the Premier League’s great strikers.

Pochettino stated this following Jackson’s first competitive goal for Chelsea in the 3-0 win over Luton Town on Friday night.





The 22-year-old striker capped off another impressive display since his summer move from Villarreal by scoring the Blues’ third goal at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s difficult to find a player like him in the market. For me he has the potential to be one of the great Premier League strikers,” Pochettino told Chelsea’s official website.

“He only needs time and we won’t rush with him, we will give him time and space to grow. His qualities are fantastic.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss was also full of praise for Raheem Sterling, who scored twice and played a key part in setting up Jackson’s goal, helping to secure the Argentinian a first win as Chelsea head coach.

“He has the quality and he can provide the team goals and assists. And when we don’t have the ball, he works really hard to recover the ball as soon as possible. I’m so pleased for him,” Pochettino added.



