Video: Jabeur, Wawrinka Cruise Into Third Round

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia progressed into the third round of the 2023 US Open following her win against Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova.

In their third round tie played in the early hours of Friday, Jabeur claimed a two sets to one win victory.

After Jabeur took the first set 7-6, Noskova fought back to take the second set 6-4.

But in the third and final set Jabeur triumphed 6-3 to continue her match towards a first-ever Grand Slam title.

Jabeur was in the final of the 2022 US Open but lost to Poland’s Iga Swiatek I’m straight sets.

Also, she was in the finals of the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon but ended on the losing side.

Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, made it to the third round after overcoming Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry three sets to one.

Wawrinka, 38, won 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 and 6-2 to advance proceed into the next round.

