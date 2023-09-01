SPORT

Video: Jabeur, Wawrinka Cruise Into Third Round

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia progressed into the third round of the 2023 US Open following her win against Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova.

In their third round tie played in the early hours of Friday, Jabeur claimed a two sets to one win victory.

After Jabeur took the first set 7-6, Noskova fought back to take the second set 6-4.

But in the third and final set Jabeur triumphed 6-3 to continue her match towards a first-ever Grand Slam title.

PariPesa

Jabeur was in the final of the 2022 US Open but lost to Poland’s Iga Swiatek I’m straight sets.

Also, she was in the finals of the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon but ended on the losing side.

Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, made it to the third round after overcoming Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry three sets to one.

Wawrinka, 38, won 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 and 6-2 to advance proceed into the next round.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Reguilón Completes Man Utd Medical, Amrabat Keen On Utd Move

8 mins ago

Video: NPFL: Rangers Players Undergo Successful Medical Test

21 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel, Man Utd are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat.

33 mins ago

CL Draw Updates: CL Group Stage Draw, UEFA Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year Winners

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button