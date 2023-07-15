Video: Jabeur Targets Africa’s First Female Singles Grand Slam Title

After her heartbreaking defeat to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final 12 months ago, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is back in the grand finale once again.

This time Jabeur will be up against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova.

A new name will on the Venus Rosewater Dish after the Centre Court showpiece as last year’s runner-up Jabeur takes on Vondrousova who is the first unseeded women’s finalist in SW19 since 1963.

Jabeur has looked every inch the title contender throughout the tournament with her all-round game and fighting spirit getting her this far.

If she defeat Vondrousova she will become the first female singles winner of a grand slam from an Arab or African country.

After reaching the French Open as a teenager in 2019, Vondrousova has suffered with health issues and revealed that her only participation in Wimbledon last year was watching her best friend in qualification at Roehampton while wearing a cast on her left wrist.



Marketa Vondrousova

But 12 months on she is in the final after going under the radar until ending Elina Svitolina’s emotional run in the last four.

Just like Jabeur, Vondrousova is also set to create a record as victory on Saturday will make her the first unseeded women’s title winner in Wimbledon history.

Meanwhile, the men’s final of this year’s tournament will Novak Djokovic take on Carlos Alcaraz.

In Friday’s first semifinal, Djokovic eased past aside Jannik Sinner to reach his ninth Wimbledon final – and his 35th final at all Grand Slam tournaments, more than any man or woman in tennis history.

The Serbian superstar’s 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over the Italian also allowed him to close in on a record-tying eighth title at Wimbledon and fifth in a row.

While Djokovic is targeting a 24th Grand Slam singles championship, Alcaraz seeks his second after winning the US Open in September.

