Video: Iwobi Undergoes Medical At Fulham Ahead £22m Deal

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is undergoing a medical at Fulham ahead of a permanent move.

Fulham and Everton have already agreed a fee understood to be £22m including add-ons.

The move will see Iwobi reunite with Marco Silva, the man who signed him for Everton in 2019.

The 27-year-old will become the London club’s latest summer recruit.

Read Also:Afolabi Bemoans Delta Queens Defeat To Ampem Darkoa In WAFU B Final

The Whites have already signed Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne and goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Iwobi will offer Fulham valuable competition for places in attacking areas, with left-wing his favoured position.

The Nigerian has made two appearances for the Toffees this season.

He has scored nine goals in 140 appearances for Everton.