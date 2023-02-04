Video: Iwobi Stars As Dyche Makes Winning Start At Everton

Alex Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes as Everton defeated Arsenal 1-0 in their Premier League clash at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

It was new manager Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Toffees.

James Tarkowski scored the winning goal on the hour mark.

Iwobi put up an impressive performance in the thrilling encounter.

The 26-year-old has made 21 league appearances for the Merseysiders this season with one goal and six assists to his name.

The win was Everton’s first in nine league outings.

They moved to 17th position on the table, a point clear of the drop zone.

