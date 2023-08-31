SPORT

Video: Iwobi Set For £20m Fulham Move

Fulham are close to reaching an agreement with Everton over a £20m deal for midfielder Alex Iwobi, according to the daily mail.

Iwobi has one-year left on his contract at Goodison Park and seems not ready to sign an extension.

The Nigeria international joined Everton from Arsenal for £28m in 2019.

Although he struggled to win over Everton supporters at first, he has become a versatile and dependable figure during recent seasons of struggle and fighting relegation.

He featured in all of Everton’s 38 Premier League games last season.

Iwobi was named the club’s best player last season.

