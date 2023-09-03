SPORT

Video: Iwobi Reveals Reason Behind Fulham Move

Alex Iwobi has revealed the reason behind his decision to join Premier League club Fulham.

Iwobi linked up with the London club from Everton on transfer deadline day.

Fulham paid £22m including add-ons to get the deal done.

The Nigeria international will get the chance to work with Marco Silva again after their time at Everton.

“Marco Silva spoke to me and told me about the ambitions of the club[Fulham], and where he wants to go,” Iwobi told the club’s official website.

“I’m on board, and I’m hoping I can bring something to Fulham. He wants to challenge for things and I feel like he gave me the confidence boost. I hope I’m able to repay the faith.”

