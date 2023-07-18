SPORT

Video: Iwobi Outlines Everton Target Ahead New Season

Alex Iwobi admitted that Everton can’t afford a repeat of last season’s performance in the Premier League.

The Toffees managed to escape the drop following a tough campaign.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Iwobi insisted that they must put up a better display.

“Obviously, as a team we don’t want to be where we were last year. We want to improve and with the players we have, with the quality we have, we should be able to do that,” he told everton.com.

The Merseysiders are currently sweating it out in Switzerland as part of their pre-season exercise.

Iwobi stated that training has been intense but will put the team in proper shape for the upcoming season.

“It’s been tough… of course, it was my first week back. It’s been hard, it’s been hot, it’s been humid, but those conditions will help us for the season,”he admitted.

Iwobi made 41 appearances across all competitions for Everton last season. He scored two goals and provided nine assists.


By Adeboye Amosu

