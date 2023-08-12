SPORT

Video: Iwobi In Action, Bassey Benched In Fulham’s Win At Everton

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 26 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi featured for 90 minutes but could not help Everton avoid defeat to Fulham in their first league game of the season on Saturday.

Summer signing for Fulham Calvin Bassey was an unused substitute.

Bobby Reid was the hero for Fulham as his 73rd minute strike was enough to secure the win.

In other results, Brighton hammered newly promoted Luton 4-1, Crystal Palace pipped another newly promoted side Sheffield United 1-0, and Bournemouth were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Ham.

In the early kickoff at the Emirates, Taiwo Awoniyi was on target in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Champions Manchester City opened their campaign with a 3-0 win away to Burnley. Good

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 26 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Kai Havertz To Be In Top Form This Season

9 mins ago

ARS 2-1 NFO: Arteta’s Biggest Problem This Season Will Be Solving The Kai Havertz Dilemma

24 mins ago

Fans React To Eddie Nketiah’s Performance Against Nottingham Forest

34 mins ago

Video: EPL: Nottingham Forest Underperformed Against Arsenal -Cooper

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button