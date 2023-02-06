Video: Iwobi Elated With Everton’s Win Against Former Club Arsenal

Alex Iwobi can’t hide his excitement after helping Everton defeat his former club Arsenal in their Premier League clash last weekend.

The Toffees beat Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 at the Goodison Park to ease their relegation worries.

James Tarkowski scored the decisive goal in the the first half of the thrilling encounter.

After the game, Iwobi posted on Instagram to thank his former club.

He showcased pictures of himself training with Arsenal in the past, along with him embracing their manager Mikel Arteta.

The Nigeria international added the caption “Big respect!” to his Instagram story as well.

