SPORT

Video: Iwobi Elated With Everton’s Win Against Former Club Arsenal –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alex Iwobi can’t hide his excitement after helping Everton defeat his former club Arsenal in their Premier League clash last weekend.

The Toffees beat Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 at the Goodison Park to ease their relegation worries.

Mega Millions Naija

James Tarkowski scored the decisive goal in the the first half of the thrilling encounter.

Read Also: Martins’ Son Pens First Pro Contract With Serie A Club Monza

After the game, Iwobi posted on Instagram to thank his former club.

He showcased pictures of himself training with Arsenal in the past, along with him embracing their manager Mikel Arteta.

The Nigeria international added the caption “Big respect!” to his Instagram story as well.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Man United’s Best Lineup without the suspended Casemiro.

17 mins ago

OFFICIAL: Man City Release Statement Following Multiple Alleged Breaches Of PL Financial Rules

26 mins ago

Barcelona’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including Tough Games Against Man United.

41 mins ago

The All Time Points On The Premier League Table

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button