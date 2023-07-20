SPORT

Video: I’ve No Plans To Leave PSG –Neymar

PSG star, Neymar Jr, has reiterated that he will continue playing for the Paris club.

Recall that last season, fans of the Ligue 1 champions demanded that Neymar leave the club.

The supporters went as far as gathering outside the Brazilian’s home to protest, as PSG endured another subpar campaign.

Although he has been linked with a few clubs this summer, Neymar has now made it clear he is staying at the Parc des Princes.

“I hope to play this season at PSG, I have a contract with Paris. So far, no one has told me anything,” the 32-year-old said in an interview with CazeTV.

“I am calm, even if there is not much love between the supporters and the player. I will be there with or without love.”

