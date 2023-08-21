SPORT

Video: I’ve No Intention Of Joining BBNaija –Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons star Michelle Chinwendu Alozie has continue to trend on social media for the right reason.

Alozie, who was one of the shinning lights for the Super Falcons at the just concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, appears to have shown interest in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.


The Houston Dash defender expressed her curiosity about the reality show and its admission process.

On her Twitter handle, she wrote, “What’s #BBNaija & how do I join?”

However, in another tweet, she explained that she was “just curious” and “wouldn’t actually join” the reality show.

She wrote, “Im jokinggggg. im wouldn’t actually join, im just curious.”

 

 

 

