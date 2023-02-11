SPORT

Video: I’ve Always Believe We Can Win’ –Frank Speaks Ahead

Brentford head coach, Thomas Frank, says he’s optimistic his team can overcome Arsenal in today’s Premier League clash.

Frank made this known on Friday in a press conference, where he said that Arsenal are beatable regardless of their position on the league table.

“I always believe that we can win,” Frank told reporters on Friday ahead of his meeting with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

“They have been going from strength to strength and they are in a fantastic position.

“We will probably need the best performance we have ever put out in a Premier League game.”

Despite their 1-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, the Gunners still maintain their 5-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Manchester City on the other hand had the opportunity to close the game between them and the league leaders but fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

