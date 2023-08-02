Video: ‘It’s The Most Difficult Game’ -Klopp Speaks Ahead

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says facing Bayern Munich today (Wednesday) will be a good test of their progress in preseason.

Klopp has also admitted telling his players their defending last season wasn’t good enough.

Ahead of their clash in Singapore, Klopp said: “It is the most difficult game for us, definitely.

“We saw same footage of their previous games in Japan including against Manchester City. Bayern are traditionally a really good team.

“They have four world-class centre-halves, two world-class midfield pairings, up front speed and everything and technique, finishing skills. That’s quite impressive.

“But we want a strong opponent so this is definitely the toughest test for us this pre-season. That’s what we need in this moment.

“I’m excited. I am able to see where we are, how we can adapt to the quality of the opponent. From the first day we have been back for pre-season, I’ve tried to make really clear our defending has to be at a completely different level to last season. We had better do that or we will have real problems.”

He added: “The game will be sold out – and I know that’s just not about us, as Bayern are popular as well. From time to time, no matter how uncomfortable it is with the weather and travel, we have to show up because we can’t expect people to follow us all the time on television.

“We have to show we are humans, that they can get autographs. For all the complications we have when we do a trip like this, we are really happy to be here.”

