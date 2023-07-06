Video: It’s Oshoala’s Time To Shine -Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida believes Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala will flourish at the fast approaching 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The 28-year-old striker enjoyed yet another successful 2022-23 season after bagging 21 goals and three assists in 28 games for Barça Femeni, a feat she has become accustomed to in her 5-year stint at the club in Spanish Women’s Football.

Recall that Oshoala scored in Nigeria’s 2015 and 2019 World Cup appearances and will hope to guide a strong Nigeria side out of the group stages, where they are matched with Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

In a chat with Completesport.com Babangida said that Oshoala has a point to prove at this World Cup, most especially knowing fully that she’s at the peak of her career.

“Asisat Oshoala is shown that she’s a fantastic player and good scorer when presented with the chance.

“Her brilliant display for Barcelona last season is an indication that she is going to the world Cup to shine. In fact, it’s Oshoala’s time to shine and help the Super Falcons achieve their biggest record at the tournament.”

