Video: ‘It’s Not Serious’ – Nottingham Forest Boss Cooper Provides Positive Injury Update On Aina

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper expects Ola Aina to be back in action soon following the defender’s absence from Friday night’s home win against Sheffield United.

Aina missed the Premier League encounter played at the City Ground after sustaining a groin injury in training.





His compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi opened scoring for the Tricky Trees in the fourth minute.

Cooper revealed that the injury is not serious and is confident that the Nigerian won’t spend too much time on the sidelines.

“He (Aina) tweaked his groin in training a couple of days ago. We did everything we could to get him fit, but he didn’t quite make it,” The 43-year-old told NottinghamshireLive.

“It’s not serious. We’ll see for next week or maybe the cup game (against Burnley) after that. It’s nothing too serious, but it will rule him out for a little bit.”

The versatile defender made his Premier League for the Reds in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.



