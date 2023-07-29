Video: It Would Be An Honour To Captain Liverpool -Van Dijk

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has that it would be an honour for him to be made the captain of Premier League club Liverpool this season.

Jordan Henderson who was Liverpool’s captain departed the club and moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq this summer transfer window hereby leaving the position vacant.

The Reds Vice-captain James Milner also moved to Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Van Dijk who has been tipped to become the new captain says there are many players within the squad who could be the new skipper of the team.

“The captaincy has not been announced yet so I can’t say much about it,” Liverpoolfc.com quoted Van Dijk as saying

“But obviously I’ve captained the side multiple times already over the last couple of years and it’s always a proud moment. We would see what the future brings but it would be a huge honour to captain the side.

“Yeah I see leaders definitely and players definitely and players who can become leaders of the team. We have a lot of players who can and have to take responsibility. ”

Van Dijk bagged three goals and one assist in 32 Premier League games last season.

Liverpool were fifth on the Premier League table after accumulating 67 points from 38 games.

