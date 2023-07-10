Video: It Will Be Goals Galore For Dessers In Scotland –Lawal

Former Nigerian winger, Garba Lawal has expressed optimism that Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers will paint the Scottish League with goals for Rangers.

Recall that the former Cremonese player’s recent transfer to the Scottish club cost €5 million, with an additional €1.5 million in performance-based bonuses.

The Nigerian international, who scored seven Serie A goals in 29 appearances for relegated Cremonese will attempt to replicate his goal-scoring prowess in Glasgow.

Also, his great reputation in the Netherlands suggests that he has the potential to flourish in the Scottish Premiership despite his underwhelming Serie A campaign.

Reacting to his move to Scotland, Lawal in a chat with Completesports.com stated that Dessers will flourish with Rangers when the new season kickoff.

“It is a good move for Dessers as far as I am concern because he’s coming to a league that is not physical as the Serie A in Italy.

“This will definitely give him the chance to prove his goal scoring prowess again. Dessers is a quality striker that knows how to bang in the goals and I think this is a great opportunity for him to prove his worth with Rangers.

“Expect goals from him next season when the new season kicks off in Scotland.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.