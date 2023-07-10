Video: It Will Be An Insult On Inter If Lukaku Joins Juventus — Ventola

Former Italy striker Nicola Ventola has revealed that it will be a big slap on Inter Milan fans if Romelu Lukaku is allowed to join Juventus.

The Chelsea striker is the subject of talks with Juve and Inter Milan, where he spent last season.

Ventola told Gazzeta.it: “I don’t think he’ll go to Juve, maybe he’ll accept Saudi Arabia.

“He has a great feeling with the Inter fans, maybe you feel the satisfaction inside for having brought a protagonist championship but also the unhappiness for not having contributed to the Champions League final, with that missed goal.

“He is a man of honour, in my opinion he cares to return to Inter to revive important emotions for the fans.”

Style of play

Lukaku is a left-footed player, who in 2014 was named by The Guardian as one of the ten most promising young players in Europe. A large and physically powerful striker from an early age, with an eye for goal, Lukaku has been known to use his physicality to get around defenders.

However, despite his size, strength, physical build, and ability to hold-up play with his back to goal, his favoured role is not as a target-man in the centre, but as an out-and-out striker or poacher; due to his tactical versatility, he is also capable of playing as a winger.

