Video: It Was Hell On Earth For Messi And I At PSG

Al-Hilal forward Neymar has revealed that that Lionel Messi and himself went through an unpleasant time playing for PSG.

Recall that both players left PSG this summer, with Messi signing for Inter Miami as a free agent.

However, in a chat with Globo, the Brazilian star admitted that the two of them failed to “make history” in France.

“I was very happy for the year he had, but at the same time very sad because he lived on both sides of the coin, he went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris, he lived hell.

“We lived through hell, both he and I. We get upset because we’re not there for nothing, we’re there to do our best, be champions, try to make history. That’s why we started playing together again; we came together there so we could make history. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it.”

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.