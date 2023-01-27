Video: ‘It Makes Me Feel Better’

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed his delight with the performance of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in Serie A this season.

Osimhen and Lookman are leading the Serie A

scorers chart.

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 15 appearances.

Lookman on the other hand has 11 goals in 19 outings for Atalanta.

“It is an exceptional moment for Nigerian football and knowing that they can count on two strikers like Osimhen and Lookman is something incredible,” Peseiro said in an interview with Il Mattino.

“I’m telling the truth, knowing that I have two strikers like that makes me feel much better, it puts me in a good mood. At this point I hope they bring their positivity to the national team as well”.

Peseiro also said he is always in touch with the two players.

“We talk practically every week. And in fact I spoke with them right after their last games. Also because each of their goals is a joy for us. I complimented them, of course,”Peseiro added.

” But not only for the goals, also for the performances which are always of the highest level. They are doing a good job.

More generally, compliments should also be given to the staff of their teams, because if the boys do well, it’s also thanks to them. In short: it is an advantage for everyone”.

