Video: Inter Milan Fans Beg Onana To Stay Amid Link To Man United

Inter Milan fans have pleaded with André Onana to stay at the club amid reports that he could join Premier League giants Manchester United.

United have yet to send an improved offer for Onana with Inter unwilling to sell for less than €60m.

Given that the two clubs have not yet agreed on Onana’s transfer fee, the 27-year-old arrived at Inter’s training centre Thursday morning to start the pre-season with the Serie A giants.

As shown by Calciomercato.com, several fans blocked his car at the training centre’s gates, asking for pictures and autographs and begging him to remain at the Stadio Meazza.

It remains to be seen if the former Ajax shot stopper will listen to the pleas of Inter’s faithfuls.

Onana helped Inter reach the final of the Champions League last season but lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

A second half strike from Rodri secured City a first-ever Champions League title.

