Video: Insurance Overpower Remo Stars, Extend Winning Run; Rivers United Win Away

Insurance Overpower Remo Stars, Extend Winning Run; Rivers United Win Away

Bendel Insurance maintained their hundred percent record in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season courtesy of a comprehensive 3-0 win against Group A rivals Remo Stars on Saturday.

The Benin Arsenals lead the group with 12 points from four games..

It was Remo Stars’ first defeat in the NPFL this season.

Insurance didn’t take too long to settle down as they took the lead on five minutes through Imade Osehenkhoe

Osehenkhoe scrambled the ball home from Osas Okoro’s corner.

The young forward has now scored four goals for Monday Odigie’s men in the current campaign.

Read Also:FA Cup: Iheanacho Retains Great Form, Nets Leicester Winner Against Wallsall

Sarki Ismael added the second goal in the 25th minute.

Substitute Austin Ogunye makes the scoreline more empathatic with another goal for Insurance 14 minutes from time.

In Uyo, Holders rallied to beat their hosts Dakkada 2-1.

Isaac George put the home team in front
in the 16th minute.

The visitors equalised through Nyima Nwagua on 35 minutes.

Nwagua finished off a brilliant counter attacking move with Ghana star Paul Acquah providing the assist.
.
Acquah also set up Naibe Akpesiri for the winning goal late in the first half.

By Adeboye Amosu

