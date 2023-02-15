Video: Insurance Beat Nasarawa To Maintain Unbeaten Run

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bendel Insurance continues their impressive start back to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after defeating visiting Nasarawa United 1-0 in Wednesday’s Group A game, Completesports.com reports.

The result means Bendel Insurance remain unbeaten after eight league games played (six wins and two draws).

Ebuka Akobundu was the hero for Insurance after netting the only goal in the 52nd minute.

Akobundu drove in with the ball to the edge of the box, exchanged pass with his teammate, danced his way in and fired a rocket into the back of the net.

Insurance remain top in the 10-team Group A standings with 20 points and are four points ahead of second-placed Enyimba.

And in Aba, Enyimba recorded a 2-0 win against Shooting Stars of Ibadan thanks to a brace from Chukwuemeka Obioma.

Obioma gave Enyimba the perfect start as he broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game before adding the second on 45 minutes.

Other results in Group A saw Plateau United hammer El Kanemi 5-0 and Remo Stars held Kwara United to a goalless draw away.

And results in Group B saw Dakkada beat Sunshine Stars 2-1, Abia Warriors lost 1-0 to Doma United, Niger Tornadoes were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bayelsa United and Wikki Tourist saw off Lobi Stars 2-1.

The game between Rivers United and Rangers was postponed due to the formers’ Confederation Cup engagement.

Lobi, on 16 points, top Group B and are closely followed by Abia Warriors on 13 points, Rivers United who are also on 13 points are third.

NPFL Game Week 8 results:

Bendel insurance 1-0 Nasarawa United

Enyimba 2-0 Shooting Stars

Kwara United 0-0 Remo Stars

Plateau United 5-0 El-Kanemi

Dakkada 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Doma United 1-0 Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 Bayelsa United

Wikki Tourist 2-1 Lobi Stars

By James Agberebi

