Video: Injured Ndidi Ruled out Leicester City Vs Aston Villa

Injured Ndidi Ruled out Leicester City Vs Aston Villa

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has ruled out Wilfred Ndidi from Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Ndidi sustained an injury in training last month and has been sidelined since then.

“He’s been training well,” Rodgers was quoted by the club’s official website.

“He’s had a personal issue this week that won’t see him involved at the weekend but hopefully going forward he won’t be too far away.”

The 25-year-old has struggled to stay fit in recent times.

The former Genk star missed the latter part of last campaign with a knee injury.

He has already spent time on the sidelines this season due to injury.

Ndidi has featured in 16 games across all competitions for Leicester City this season.

