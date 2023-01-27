SPORT

Video: Injured Ndidi Back In Leicester City’s Training

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will return to training this weekend manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Ndidi missed the Foxes 2-2 home draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last week after picking up an injury in training.

Mega Millions Naija

Rodgers stated last week that the Nigeria international will be out for a couple of weeks.

Read Also: Troost-Ekong Included In Salernitana Squad Ahead League Game With Lecce

But the gaffer has now hinted that the player will be back on grass on Friday (today).

“Thankfully [Dennis Praet’s injury], it’s not as bad [as first feared]. There’s was a lot of pain but no ligament damage. He trained well today,”Rodgers said of Leicester City’s Emirates fourth round tie at Walsall

“[Wilfred Ndidi will] be out on the grass tomorrow [Friday].”

The 25-year-old has made 16 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer news: Done deal, Chelsea receive final Onana answer, Arsenal lead Zubimendi race

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Done deals; Man U & Chelsea suffer Gusto blow, Arsenal told to pay €60m for Zubimendi

25 mins ago

The Big EPL Transfer Signings That Could Happen This Month

36 mins ago

FA Cup Fourth Round Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button