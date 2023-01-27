Video: Injured Ndidi Back In Leicester City’s Training
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will return to training this weekend manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Ndidi missed the Foxes 2-2 home draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last week after picking up an injury in training.
Rodgers stated last week that the Nigeria international will be out for a couple of weeks.
Read Also: Troost-Ekong Included In Salernitana Squad Ahead League Game With Lecce
But the gaffer has now hinted that the player will be back on grass on Friday (today).
“Thankfully [Dennis Praet’s injury], it’s not as bad [as first feared]. There’s was a lot of pain but no ligament damage. He trained well today,”Rodgers said of Leicester City’s Emirates fourth round tie at Walsall
“[Wilfred Ndidi will] be out on the grass tomorrow [Friday].”
The 25-year-old has made 16 league appearances for the Foxes this season.
Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.