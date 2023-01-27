Video: Injured Ndidi Back In Leicester City’s Training

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will return to training this weekend manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Ndidi missed the Foxes 2-2 home draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last week after picking up an injury in training.

Rodgers stated last week that the Nigeria international will be out for a couple of weeks.

But the gaffer has now hinted that the player will be back on grass on Friday (today).

“Thankfully [Dennis Praet’s injury], it’s not as bad [as first feared]. There’s was a lot of pain but no ligament damage. He trained well today,”Rodgers said of Leicester City’s Emirates fourth round tie at Walsall

“[Wilfred Ndidi will] be out on the grass tomorrow [Friday].”

The 25-year-old has made 16 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

