Video: Infinix Nigeria’s Commitment Esports Shines Bright Workshoo

Evolution of Gaming into the Booming Esports Industry

The gaming world is no longer confined to just consoles and controllers; it has evolved into a dynamic and booming industry known as esports. . On Friday, July 28, 2023, Infinix Mobile, 10N8E, and Alliance De Française hosted an electrifying esports workshop called “Behind the Scenes in Esports,” where gaming enthusiasts and curious minds delved into the captivating world of esports, gaining unprecedented insights into its behind-the-scenes intricacies and experiencing an adrenaline-pumping Game Night like never before.

Engaging Discussions: Sharing Favourites and Exciting Predictions

The day started with fervour as participants eagerly engaged in open discussions about their favourite games, personal experiences, and exciting predictions of the esports industry. Speakers like Infinix Esport Community Manager; Eric Phillips and Infinix IMC and PR Manager; Yemisi Ode, Head Of Marketing Alliance de France; Naador Tombari Precious, Head of Content, 10N8E; Esther Ekpe, General Manager 10N8E; Fortune Okorobie (RIO) emphasised that pursuing a professional career in esports demands dedication, hard work, and a deep understanding of the industry.

Infinix’s Pivotal Role in Advancing Esports in Nigeria

Yemisi Ode, Infinix IMC and PR Manager, shed light on the smartphone giant’s pivotal role in advancing esports in Nigeria. Infinix’s collaboration with iconic game publishers has effectively strengthened its support for the burgeoning esports community. By aligning itself with massively popular gaming titles like PUBG Mobile (PUBGM) and Free Fire, Infinix has fostered an environment where mobile gaming thrives.

Referencing the prestigious invite received from the French Embassy in Nigeria to be part of the Nigerian delegation at the renowned Paris Games Week in 2022, Yemisi said this recognition was a testament to Infinix’s unwavering dedication to the world of esports and its significant contributions to the industry’s growth.

Exhilarating Game Night: A Platform for Fun and Camaraderie

As the sun set, attendees immersed themselves in exhilarating gaming competitions featuring popular titles such as PlayStation, Xbox, Ludo, Scrabble, and Ayo. The gaming floor resonated with cheers and laughter, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and unbridled enthusiasm. Game Night served as a reminder that esports is not only about fierce competition but also a platform for fostering friendships and lasting memories.

Q&A Panel: Valuable Insights for Aspiring Esports Professionals

With participants eager to learn more about pursuing careers in the esports sector, the Q&A Panel on Esports Career Insights provided valuable advice from a diverse group of esports industry experts. The panelists shared their unique journeys, shedding light on the vast array of opportunities that lie within the industry. Aspiring esports professionals left the session with a clearer sense of direction and motivation to pursue their passion within this exciting realm.

As the event drew close, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation for the final moments. The winners of the Game Night competitions were rewarded with exciting giveaways courtesy of Infinix Mobile Nigeria, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

A Bright Future for Esports

As esports continues to captivate a global audience, Infinix has promised to continue to embrace, nurture, elevate and support the dreams of those looking to make their mark in Nigeria, across the region, and beyond, as such initiatives play a vital role in fostering an environment where passionate gamers can turn their passion into a rewarding profession.

