Video: IMC Deducts Three Points, Three Goals From Bayelsa United Over Assault On Assistant Referee
The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has deducted three points and three goals from Bayelsa United, following assault Assistant Referee 2 Ojeleye Ebenezer at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenegoa in Wednesday’s NPFL game with Doma United.
The sanction followed a review of the official match report of the midweek game against Doma United which ended 1-1.
Further sanctions against Bayelsa United include, a fine of ₦1million and another ₦500,000 for failure to ensure the restriction of access by unauthorized persons to all restricted areas.
The IMC has also directed the club to pay a fine of ₦250,000, being compensatory payment to the assaulted Ebenezer.
The Samson Siasia Stadium has also been asked to be closed to fans starting from the next home game.
Meanwhile, Bayelsa United have a chance to appeal or accept the decisions in the next 48 hours.
