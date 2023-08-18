Video: ‘I’m Thrilled To Put This Behind Me’

Tobi Amusan is in buoyant mood after getting clearance to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Amusan was cleared to compete at the competition by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday.





The 26-year-old was earlier suspended for failing to make herself available for three out of competition tests.

The Ogun-State born athlete with the decision, will now defend her 100m women’s hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She is also the world record holder in the event.

Read Also:2023 WWC: Tinubu Splashes $10,000 Each On Super Falcons

“This morning, I found out that the independent tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded,” Amusan wrote on her Facebook page.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s World Championships.

“I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of clean sport.