Video: ‘I’m Still god, I Will Prove My Doubters Wrong’ –Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has disclosed that he’s still god and has plenty to offer the team i their quest to win the Serie A title.

Recall that the veteran striker is yet to play this season after summer knee surgery.

However, in a chat with Sportmediaset, Ibrahimovic vowed to prove doubters wrong with his performance on the field of play.

“I’m still god, I’m still number 1, now I’m back and the music changes. I have so much desire, I want to do so many things, what I lost in these seven or eight months. I lost time.

“Team in crisis? I’m not worried, these are normal moments within a season. Now we have to talk little and prove our worth on the pitch.”

He touched on the various criticisms levied against him.

“It’s normal, because if they don’t criticise you, you’re not at the top. They’ve been criticising me for 25 years because I’m number 1, I’m used to it.

“It’s like putting petrol on the fire and when you play with fire you get burnt. Do I still feel like God? Of course, nothing changes.”

The 41-year-old also said: “I’m good, I’m very good! I’m back in the squad and I feel free, free on and off the pitch. It means I’m fine. In this period I did everything to help coach, staff and club from outside.

“I was patient because I had to come back to the top, the recovery is going according to plan.”

