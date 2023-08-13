SPORT

Video: I’m Ready To Give My Best -Szoboszlai Speaks Ahead Chelsea Vs Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai says he feels ready for today’s Premier League opener at Chelsea.

Sbzoboszlai is expected to start in London.

“When I signed, from the first minute I was ready,” the No.8 told Liverpoolfc.com.

“That’s why I also came here – to help the team, to help the fans, to come back after a season like the season before to win trophies again.

“The guys gave me a really warm welcome, so from the first day everybody was open to help me. From here as well, thank you to them.

“In the training I try to do my best, in the games as well. So hopefully against Chelsea I can also do my best.”

