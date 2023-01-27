SPORT

Video: 'I'm Proud Of My Incredible Work At Everton' –Lampard Breaks

Former Everton manager, Frank Lampard has revealed that he will always be proud of the incredible work and support he got from everyone involved with the team.

Recall that Lampard was sacked by Goodison Park owners on Monday after a 10-game winless run that included eight defeats.

The Toffees were also sinking last season before Lampard was appointed on a rescue mission which he achieved having taken over from Rafael Benitez.

The 44-year-old has now issued a statement following his sack, saying: “Coming into Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment.”

“I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared.

“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future.”

