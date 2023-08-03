Video: I’m Open To Playing For Super Eagles In Future – Chelsea Youngster

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has refused to rule out the possibility of representing Nigeria in future.

Chukwuemeka, 19, was born in Austria to Nigerian parents.

The youngster has however represented England at youth level.



Read Also:Career-Ending Injuries In Football, And Why You Should Learn To Bet On Injury – Free Players

The versatile midfielder was part of England squad to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in May.

The player is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles and he claimed it is an option he will consider later in his career.

“I haven’t really thought that far. At the minute I’m focused on England, obviously I’ve played for England at youth level, so we’ll see what the future holds,” he was quoted by Football London following Chelsea pre-season friendly draw against Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Chukwuemeka will be hoping to play a big role for Chelsea next season after impressing so far under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.