Video: I’m Not Expecting Conte Back For Tottenham Vs Chelsea

Tottenham assistant coach, Cristian Stellini has admitted he’s not expecting to see Antonio Conte back in the dugout for the London Derby against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Italian head coach is in Italy recovering after having gallbladder surgery.

Conte missed his side’s 2-0 win against West Ham on Sunday and Stellini thinks he will miss the Chelsea game too.

“No, I am not expecting Antonio to be back for Chelsea but I expect Antonio will be back the week after Chelsea.

“We also have the game in the FA Cup so maybe not Chelsea but we don’t know, because if Antonio feels well and he can live some stress without some pain or feel something strange, Antonio will be back,” Stellini said.

