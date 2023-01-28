SPORT

Video: I’m Not Behind Rashford’s Rejuvenated Form

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag has said that has not waved a magic wand to spark Marcus Rashford into the immense form he is showing so far this season, adding that he is no ‘harry potter’.

The Dutchman has clearly helped Rashford to rediscover his form as the England international has been prolific since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rashford has scored ten goals in 10 games in all competitions, including the Premier League for Man United since his trip to Qatar.

“I’m not Harry Potter!” Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Man United’s FA Cup tie with Reading on Saturday.

“It’s just confidence. Every player has to make and get his own confidence.

“He fought for this, he invested in this. Of course, with my coaching staff, we bring in structures, especially in the way of play, that give him routines that he needs to get into the right position.

“But finally, it is up to him, to the player, and when the player has the confidence, then I am convinced, in the way we are working – the way of play is most important, but also the environment and the culture are also important – then the player can perform at his best.”

