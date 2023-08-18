SPORT

Video: I’m No Thinking About Ballon d’Or –Messi

Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has revealed that he’s not bothered about winning the Ballon d’Or award.

Messi has already won it seven times in the past – more than any other player in history.


In a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC, the 36-year-old pointed out that he has won everything in football.

“I think I have said it many times during my career: the Ballon d’Or is a very important award because of what it means,” Messi said.

“I was lucky enough to win everything in my career, and the World Cup was what I was missing. That’s why now, after Qatar, I’m thinking much less about that award.

“Now I’m enjoying my moment. I’m not thinking about the Ballon d’Or. If it comes, fine; and if not, I am satisfied that I have achieved my objectives and…. now I have others with this club. We came here for this, to help the club win titles and on a personal level I’m also thinking about that,” he added.


