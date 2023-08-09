Video: I’m In Milan To Win Trophies – Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze says he joined Serie A giants AC Milan to win trophies, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze joined the Rooseneri from LaLiga club Villarreal in a deal worth €28m last month.

The 24-year-old started training with his new teammates this week and made his unofficial debut in a friendly against Monza on Tuesday night.

“I can’t wait to get started. I think we have the team to beat anyone in Serie A, so meeting Inter, Juventus, for sure we can beat them,”he was quoted by Football Italia.

“I didn’t come to watch or earn money, I’m here to win trophies. My work is to play football and write my name in the history of Milan, so that people will remember me in future. I want to make a name for myself and for Milan. I can’t come here and not win. My first priority is to win something, Scudetto, Champions League, Coppa Italia.”

Napoli Capocannoniere Osimhen was another key figure in convincing his fellow Nigeria international Chukwueze to make the switch to Italy.

“He is my best friend, we played from Under-17 to the Super Eagles, so we started together. I asked him for advice about Serie A, he said Milan is a big club, a fantastic club and I’m gonna kill it in Serie A. The most important thing he said was to talk to the coach and make sure he really wants you, so Pioli is very supportive,”added Chukwueze.

“He joked that Napoli should sign me, but I want to go to AC Milan and it will be great when we play each other!”

