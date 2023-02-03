SPORT

Video: ‘I’m In Good Terms With Mbappe’ –Messi

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 352 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi has debunked reports in the media that he’s not in a good relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

According to Messi, they have discussed the 2022 World Cup final together.

Mega Millions Naija

Mbappe’s hat-trick was not enough to stop Messi from winning the trophy for the first time in his career.

In an interview with Argentine outlet Ole, the 35-year-old revealed he has discussed the final with Mbappe

“Yes, we talked about the game, the celebrations, how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation.

“I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well. I didn’t want to know anything that had to do with the World Cup at that time. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite,” Messi said.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

The Top Seven Most Expensive Signings in the History of the January Transfer Window

8 mins ago

Mason Greenwood added in Manchester United’s latest Premier League squad list

16 mins ago

Key Players That Were Present At Chelsea’s Training Session.

31 mins ago

Every Premier League squad value ranked as Chelsea and Man City compete for top spot,

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button