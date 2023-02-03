Video: ‘I’m In Good Terms With Mbappe’ –Messi

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi has debunked reports in the media that he’s not in a good relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

According to Messi, they have discussed the 2022 World Cup final together.

Mbappe’s hat-trick was not enough to stop Messi from winning the trophy for the first time in his career.

In an interview with Argentine outlet Ole, the 35-year-old revealed he has discussed the final with Mbappe

“Yes, we talked about the game, the celebrations, how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation.

“I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well. I didn’t want to know anything that had to do with the World Cup at that time. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite,” Messi said.

