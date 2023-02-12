SPORT

Video: ‘I’m Hopeful Atsu Is Alive’ –Essien

Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, says he;s still hopeful Ghana star, Christian Atsu, is alive.

 

Recall that Atsu’s whereabouts remain unknown after the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria last Monday morning.

 

However, reacting to the development, Essien via hos official Instagram page, stated that he’s confident Atsu will be found alive.

 

“I am still hoping and praying my good friend Christian Atsu is still alive.

 

“My heart goes out to all the people of Turkey and Syria, especially families of the victims of this tragedy.

 

“Every life is important and we hope the government of Turkey and people around the world will continue to provide support to save as many people as possible. @armsaroundthechild.”

 

 

