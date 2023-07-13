Video: I’m Happy With My New Role At Man United

Man United midfielder, Mason Mount has expressed joy playing in a new role in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Leeds United in a preseason game.

Mount said he is adapting fast to Ten Hag’s football and the role he asked him to play.

After his first forty-five minutes in Man United’s shirt, the England midfielder was asked how it felt and Mount told MUTV: “Yeah very good.”

Speaking on his role in the team against Leeds, he added, “I really liked that role today, being able to drop in deep and get on the ball and start the play from a bit deeper.

“But also having that freedom to be able to get forward and get in the box and try and make the runs in behind and help the press from the front.

“I really enjoy that position, being able to do both sides.”

