Video: ‘I’m Happy To Have Scored My First Goal’ –Ronaldo

Al-Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, says he’s delighted to have scored his first goal for his club.

Recall that Ronaldo nets his first goal to help Al Nassr move back to the top of the table as they drew 2-2 against Al Fateh on Friday.

The former Manchester United star was the player who made it 2-2 from the spot five minutes into the second half’s stoppage time to help his team snatch a point.

Reacting, Ronaldo, in a tweet via his Twitter handle after the game, also hailed his teammates for their display against Al Fateh.

Ronaldo tweeted, “Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!”

