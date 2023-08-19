Video: I’m Excited Playing At Liverpool – Endo

New Liverpool signing Wataru Endo has expressed excitement at the prospect of playing at the Anfield stadium this season.

Liverpool signed the Japanese midfielder from Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on Friday, August 18 subject to international clearance and work permit application.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com Endo said it’s been his dream to play in the Premier League.

“I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool, It feels amazing and this is my dream,” Endo said

“It’s always (been) a dream to play in the) Premier League with one of the biggest clubs in the world . Yeah, yeah when I was a kid I often watched Premier League games.

“So it’s going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can’t wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans. I play as a No. 6 and I’m like a bit more (of a) defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organization in the middle.’

Wataru tallied up five goals and four assists in 33 Bundesliga matches last season.

Liverpool are currently 13th on the Premier League table this season with one point after matchday one.

They play Bournemouth next on Saturday, August 19 at the Anfield Stadium.



