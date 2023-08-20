Video: I’m Delighted To Score Against Newcastle –Alvarez

Argentine striker Julian Alvarez is thrilled after scoring for his club Manchester City in their 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday, August 19 at the Etihad Stadium.

Alvarez scored the only goal of the game with a thunderous strike from inside the box after a pass from Phil Foden in the 31st minute of the encounter.





Speaking to Mancity.com after the match, Alvarez said he felt glad to get another three points with the Cityzens.

“Yeah I’m very happy to get on the scoresheet, it’s always nice to be able to help the team so I’m very happy,” Alvarez said

“It was really nice to be back at home. It’s been a while to be able to see our fans, so even better it was a nice game and we were able to get the win. It’s great to be getting victories in the Premier League thank you for your support.

“It was a great action. It started off outside, but then came back inside . I got control and I was able to hit it hard and luckily it went in the goal and I’m really happy to be able to help this victory.”

Alvarez has netted once and assisted once in two Premier League games in the 2023/24 season.

Manchester City are currently second place on the Premier League table with six points after matchday two. They play Sheffield United next on Sunday, August 27 at Bramall Lane.

