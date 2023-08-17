Video: I’m A Typical Yoruba Man –Adebayor

Former Arsenal forward Emmanuel Adebayor has confessed that he’s a typical Yoruba man despite representing Togo at international level.

In an interview with Television Continental (TVC), the former Arsenal star said that though he was born and brought up in Togo, the Nigerian blood still runs in his veins.

He said: “My father’s name is Adeyi Adebayor, and my mother’s name is Alice Eniola Adekanye. So, I am a pure Yoruba man. I was just born and raised in Togo, but I am fully from Nigeria.”





The former African Player of the Year was in Nigeria to participate in the novelty match organised by African football legends in honour of former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha, who recently turned 50.



