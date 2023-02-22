Video: ILot Bet Officially Announces Presidential Election Prize Pool

The Lottery and Betting Industry is more like the entertainment industry. iLOT Bet chooses to stand out among its competitors by introducing a prize pool to Nigerian Citizen during the Presidential Election. As a World Class provider of bookmaking service, iLOT Bet reaches out to impact lives this season, making sure that customers do not lack the financial strength to keep up with a productive life. iLOT Bet currently state the prize pool to be won by individuals who predict correctly the Presidential Candidate for the Election 2023, these individuals are to share a sum of FIVE MILLION NAIRA (N5,000,000)

HOW TO PARTICIPATE?

Step 1: Register and log in to iLOT Bet.

Step 2: Click “Vote” to predict for free who will be the next president. Each participant has only one chance, the result cannot be amended. (Need to make your choice before countdown ends)

Step 3: Wait for election results and prize payout.

OFFICIAL PRIZE POOL

The prize pool for this promo is ₦5,000,000 which is set to be shared equally by players who predict correctly together. The prize is paid out in the form of bonuses (decimal place will be rounded off). The prize will be paid out in 24 hours after election results are announced. Players can check their prize in their iLOT Bet account and it can be used to bet on any games.

Note that bonuses are not credited to your bank account directly.

HOW TO WITHDRAW?

Bonus prize cannot be withdrawn directly. It can be used to bet on any sports betting markets and lottery games, and the winnings can be withdrawn.

The joy of every Nigerian Citizen is to vote wisely for their favorite Presidential Candidate. The joy of iLOT Bet is to reward every customer, mostly the Nigerian Citizen. Join the most reliable platform iLOT Bet now and experience voting on your favorite Presidential Candidate like never before.

