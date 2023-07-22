SPORT

Video: I’ll Forgive Lukaku Even If He Joins Juve -Berti

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read

Inter Milan hero Nicola Berti has reiterated that he will forgive Romelu Lukaku even if he decide to join Juventus this summer.

Recall that the Belgian international has been linked with a move to Juventus, a deal that can upset rivals, Inter Milan.

But Berti told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Lukaku ‘s behavior was unsettling, surprising and unacceptable for anyone who cares about Inter.

Msport

“But I’m also a pragmatic guy. If he takes a step back, I’d be willing to forgive him.

“You make mistakes in life. He made a big howler, but I won’t close the door on him.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani, PSG to sell Mbappe to highest bidder

8 mins ago

Transfer News: Man Utd want Kolo Muani, Fulham set to sign Super Eagles star Bassey for €21m

20 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea show interest in Mbappe, Bailly in Saudi talks

31 mins ago

Money Manchester City Have Made On Players Without No Appearances Since 2016/17

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button