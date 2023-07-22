Video: I’ll Forgive Lukaku Even If He Joins Juve -Berti

Inter Milan hero Nicola Berti has reiterated that he will forgive Romelu Lukaku even if he decide to join Juventus this summer.

Recall that the Belgian international has been linked with a move to Juventus, a deal that can upset rivals, Inter Milan.

But Berti told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Lukaku ‘s behavior was unsettling, surprising and unacceptable for anyone who cares about Inter.

“But I’m also a pragmatic guy. If he takes a step back, I’d be willing to forgive him.

“You make mistakes in life. He made a big howler, but I won’t close the door on him.”

