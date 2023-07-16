SPORT

Video: I’ll Be Excited To See Mbappe At Chelsea -BBNaija Star, Nengi

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, says she will be excited to see PSG star, Kylian Mbappé join Chelsea.

Recall that Mbappe’s contract will expire next year, and the club does not want to take the risk of him leaving as a free agent next season.

However, Nengi via her official twitter handle, stated that it will be a great joy to see the France international join Chelsea.

“Mbappe to Chelsea in Jesus name,” she tweeted.

 

The Blues are currently in the market for a free-scoring forward ahead of the new season to atone for their poor performance last season.

