Video: Ikwuemesi Joins Serie A club Salernitana On Four-Year Deal

Former Flying Eagles striker Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi has joined Serie A club US Salernitana from Slovenian side NK Celje.

Salernitana confirmed the signing on their Twitter handle on Friday.

The 22-year old put pen to paper to join Salernitana on a four-year contract.

Last season at NK Celje, Ikwuemesi scored nine goals in 30 appearances.

Prior to his move to Salernitana, he scored one goal in two league games for Celje.

Celje finished second in the 10-team Slovenian league last season which saw them secure a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying ticket.

In last season’s Italian topflight Salernitana ended in 15th position.

Under Ladan Bosso, Ikwuemesi was part of the Flying Eagles squad at the 2020 WAFU B U-20 tournament in Togo.

The Flying Eagles drew with Côte d’Ivoire in their first group game before losing 1-0 to Ghana and crashed out.