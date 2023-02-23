Video: Ikpeba Warns Osimhen Against Leaving Napoli

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has warned Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen against leaving Napoli for any top clubs in Europe next summer.

Recall that the Nigeria international scored in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League round of 16 to take his tally for the 2022/23 season to 20 goals.

With a £100million transfer fee placed on Osimhen, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist however, stated that it will be difficult for top clubs in Europe to spend such amount on an African player.

He also warned him from joining Chelsea regardless of the amount.

“I don’t really know if a Premier League club or even Real Madrid will want to spend £100million for an African player, because Victor Osimhen is worth more than that.

“But the decision is left to him and his team, whether it’s Chelsea, Liverpool or Man United, when the offer comes to him, it boils down to the player and his team to decide where to go.”

“Let’s also not forget that Romelu Lukaku is on loan and Chelsea is currently a toxic environment. For me he should just focus on the now and forget about where he wants to go to next season because he is really doing well at Napoli and the season is still far.”

